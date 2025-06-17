Suspect Tased by Regina police after alleged parcel theft spree

Photo: Pixabay. Officers were called to the 5100 block of Primrose Green Drive following reports of a man stealing packages from residential properties.

A man is facing multiple charges after allegedly going on a parcel theft spree in the city’s southeast, leading to a confrontation with Regina police that ended with officers using a Taser to subdue him.

On Friday afternoon, officers were called to the 5100 block of Primrose Green Drive following reports of a man stealing packages from residential properties. Witnesses provided a description, and police soon located the suspect walking near the 3700 block of Chuka Boulevard.

Police say the man, identified as 37-year-old Kyle Caron, refused to comply with officer’s commands during the arrest. To take him safely into custody, a Conducted Energy Weapon was used.

Caron sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital by EMS for treatment before being charged by police with theft under $5,000 and resisting arrest.

Caron is now scheduled to appear in Regina Provincial Court on July 28.