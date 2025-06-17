Kurek looks to leave mark on Canada with bill to add a new national symbol

Photo: The Canadian Press Conservative MP Damien Kurek, who announced he would give up his seat so party leader Pierre Poilievre can run in a byelection, arrives for meeting of the Conservative caucus on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Sunday, May 25, 2025.

Outgoing Conservative MP Damien Kurek is looking to leave his mark in Parliament by pushing for the adoption of a national livestock brand as one of Canada's symbols.

Kurek introduced a bill in the last Parliament to create the new brand but that bill didn't pass before the election was called, meaning it now has to start over.

But Kurek may resign his seat as early as Tuesday to make way for Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre to run in a byelection in Battle River— Crowfoot and attempt re-enter the House of Commons.

So Saskatchewan Conservative MP Steven Bonk reintroduced the bill to establish a national livestock brand on Kurek's behalf last week.

The proposed design is a Maple Leaf on top of what looks like a small arch, which Kurek described as an inverted quarter circle in "brand lingo."

"In the midst of everything that represents the best of what Canada is, conspicuously absent in the inventory of symbols was something that specifically acknowledges that Western and frontier history that was so fundamental in building, not just Western Canada, but the entirety of our nation," Kurek said in an interview.

Shortly after the election, when Poilievre failed to win his own seat of Carleton in Ottawa, Kurek agreed that as soon as the rules allowed he would step aside to allow Poilievre to run there.

Under the rules Tuesday is the first day Kurek can do that.

Prime Minister Mark Carney previously said he would call a byelection for the riding as soon as he is able.

In its new iteration, the legislation includes a reference to the new national symbol being able to "promote national unity."

That comes a separatist sentiment is on the rise in Alberta, and that province heads toward a potential referendum on the issue next year.

"At a time when I hear often that people feel like our national unity is in fact at risk, to be able to showcase in a practical way through symbolism, to say, 'look, Western Canada, it matters,'" Kurek said. "And then the key part of that is it can't simply stay at symbolism."

Kurek said that includes making sure Alberta has the ability to get its resources, like oil, to market.

Alisson Lévesque, Culture Minister Steven Guilbeault's communications director, said in an emailed statement that the bill is being reviewed and "we will have more to say when it reaches second reading in the House."

If the bill is passed, the livestock brand would join the list of national symbols like the flag, coat of arms, beaver, hockey, the maple tree and even the national horse.

Like the coat of arms, Kurek said the livestock brand is similarly used in agricultural families as a "heraldic symbol."

Kurek said his family no longer farms cattle, but his great-grandfather registered a J K quarter circle brand that's continued to be passed down through his family.

Kurek's father, Jay Kurek, died at the age of 54 last year.

As Kurek prepares to trade his seat in Parliament for the cab of a tractor, he said that his family's brand is symbol that connects him to his family history, a common view in farm families.

"It speaks to something bigger than oneself and that's why even though I won't be the one that has the opportunity to shepherd this, hopefully, through Parliament - it's the fact that it means something to, I hope, so many Canadians is why I'm excited that conversation can in fact keep moving forward," Kurek said.