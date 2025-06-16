Garlic press added to Ikea's recall list in Canada

Photo: Health Canada Ikea's black 365+ Vardefull garlic press is being recalled across Canada.

A garlic press is being recalled by Ikea Canada over safety concerns.

Health Canada announced a recall of Ikea's black 365+ Vardefull garlic press last week due to a risk of small metal pieces detaching during use, deemed an ingestion hazard.

This is the latest item added to the Swedish company’s growing recall list, which now includes 13 products.

The stamps on the affected garlic presses range from "2411" to "2522", with the items marked with the Ikea logo on the upper handle.

Customers are being told to immediately stop using the product and return it to Ikea Canada for a refund, according to Health Canada's website.

A total of 10,712 units of the product were sold between April 2024 to May 2025.

As of June 9, there have been no incidents or injury reports in Canada, but globally, there have been three reports of minor injuries, such as a scratch or a splinter, to the hand.

Other recalled Ikea items include:



Varmfront portable chargers due to a fire hazard



Asktorm 40W USB charger due to thermal burn and electric shock hazard



Lettan mirrors recalled due to breaking wall fittings



Children's Blavingad fishing game due to potential choking hazard



Odger swivel chair (anthracite colour) due to fall and injury hazards



Metallisk 0.4-litre espresso maker for cooktop due to the product bursting during use



Heroisk and Talrika plates, bowls and mugs due to the risk of breakage and burns



Kullen 2-drawer chest due to tip-over hazards



Matvra children's bib, blue/red two-pack, due to choking hazard



Glivarp white frosted extendable dining table due to the risk of the extension detaching from the rails



Calypso ceiling lamp due to risk of falling shades



For information on all of Ikea's recalled items, visit their website here.