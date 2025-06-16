Former MP Han Dong says he can move on after settling lawsuit against Global News

Photo: The Canadian Press Han Dong appears as a witness at the Public Inquiry Into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Former MP Han Dong says he and his family can finally move on now that his lawsuit against Global News has been settled.

A Global report in early 2023, citing unidentified sources, suggested Dong privately advised a senior Chinese diplomat to hold off on freeing Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, Canadians who were being detained in China.

Dong left the Liberal caucus in March 2023 to sit as an Independent, adding he sought to clear his name after the emergence of those and other allegations related to foreign interference.

He denied the allegations against him and filed a lawsuit against Global, its parent company Corus and several journalists over the story about Spavor and Kovrig.

In a news story published Sunday, Global News quoted a statement from the media outlet saying Dong's lawsuit had been settled.

The statement said Global News recognizes the findings of a federal inquiry into foreign interference — including the conclusion that classified information reviewed by Justice Marie-Josée Hogue corroborates the claim that Dong did not suggest that the Chinese government extend the detention of Kovrig and Spavor.

In a statement posted Sunday on social media, Dong said the case is settled and "finally my family and I can move on."

Dong said he owed a great debt of gratitude to lawyer Mark Polley and his team "for their great work and to friends and family for sticking with us."

Polley did not respond to questions about the settlement, while a lawyer who represented Global in the case said he was unable to comment.

Corus spokesperson Melissa Eckersley said Monday in an email the Global News story about the settlement "contains the statement and any other information we are able to share on the matter."