‘Meet Me in Mortlach’: New season brings Tragically Hip carving

Photo: . Sculptor Darren Jones works on his latest Mortlach carving — a towering wood rendition of Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie — near the village entrance last week.

A new season is underway for The Bohemian Market in Mortlach, Sask., as the “Meet Me in Mortlach” initiative regains traction with fresh carvings, more vendors, and a renewed focus on turning the small community into a must-see summer destination.

The season is set to officially open on Sunday, June 15, marking the latest evolution of the weekend and roadside attraction that combines art, food, music, and vendors — all on a rotating basis — throughout the summer months.

This year’s offerings will stretch further than ever before, thanks in part to an influx of new artists, unique food vendors, and several ambitious visual art installations — including a massive wood carving now underway by B.C. sculptor Darren Jones, who made headlines in Mortlach last year with his towering statue of Don Cherry and his dog Blue.

“Darren's doing a massive sculpture of Gord Downie from The Tragically Hip,” Beaudoin said. “He's doing an amazing job and has basically been living ‘Tragically Hip’ for a couple months getting into the frame of it all.”

The new piece pays tribute to Downie, the late frontman of The Tragically Hip. For Beaudoin, the sculpture is more than a tribute to Canadian music — it’s a commentary on unfulfilled political promises, particularly those made by political leaders who pledged to carry on Downie’s advocacy work.

“There was every political power (saying that they were) going to continue with his programs and all that. They never did a thing,” Beaudoin explained.

Beaudoin also shared a personal connection to Downie, recalling a meeting with him in Sudbury, Ont., during the band’s early days. At the time, The Tragically Hip were still gaining traction and selling shares to raise funds for touring. Having followed the band’s rise across Ontario, long before their first official release, Beaudoin said the sculpture is also a nod to that grassroots spirit and Downie’s lasting cultural impact.

Jones recently completed a number of wood carving projects across the country, including one in the mining town of Frank, Alta., site of the historic Frank Slide. He was only on site for a few days in Mortlach and his latest creation stands adjacent to Don Cherry, who remains visible to traffic along Highway 1.

Other new additions this year include a 15-foot solid steel Sasquatch statue with a life-size black panther on a leash, a giant weathervane, new benches, and food offerings provided by local Hutterite suppliers. Beaudoin said guests can expect more vendors than ever, including an outfit selling candy from 27 countries.

Although The Bohemian Market is now open, the venue will remain low-key during the upcoming Mortlach Berry Festival on Saturday, June 14 — a move respecting longstanding traditions in the village. Once the festival concludes, the goal will remain the same: bringing life back to Mortlach.

“We want to make the best of it,” Beaudoin added. “This is going to be quite a bit different from last year.”

The new Gord Downie statue, like last year’s Don Cherry sculpture, will be on display along Highway 1 at the main approach to the village — giving passersby a striking reason to stop and explore what Mortlach has to offer.

Further announcements are expected as the “Meet Me in Mortlach” initiative continues to unfold throughout the summer. For those interested in joining the vendor lineup, entering a future auction, or exploring business opportunities, Mike Beaudoin can be reached at 1-306-861-0001.