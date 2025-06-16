Public inquest set for death of Bernard Quewezance in Regina jail

Photo: Andrychuk Funeral Home . Bernard Quewezance.

A public inquest into the death of Bernard Quewezance, who died while in custody at the Regina Provincial Correctional Centre will be held in July.

Quewezance, 37, was found unresponsive in his cell on June 2, 2022. EMS was called and staff started life-saving efforts. EMS arrived and took over but resuscitation efforts weren’t successful and he was pronounced deceased.

The Coroners Act requires that an inquest be held whenever an inmate dies in custody, unless the death is determined to be entirely due to natural causes and unpreventable.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service, which investigates sudden and unexpected deaths, will oversee the inquest. The process aims to determine who died, when and where the death occurred, and the medical cause and manner of death. A coroner’s jury may also issue recommendations to prevent similar fatalities in the future.

The proceedings will start on July 14 and are scheduled to run until the 18th with coroner Frederick Kovach presiding.

Quewezance, remembered in an Andrychuk Funeral Home obituary, is survived by his wife and five children. His service was held on Cote First Nation.