Trump signals trade deal with Carney achievable as two leaders meet at G7

Photo: AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein President Donald Trump arrives on Air Force One at Calgary International Airport, Sunday, June 15, 2025, in Calgary, Canada, ahead of the G7 Summit.

UPDATE 12:20 p.m.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he thinks a trade deal with Canada is achievable — even if he and Prime Minister Mark Carney have "different concepts" of what that deal might look like.

"I think our primary focus will be trade, and trade with Canada, and I'm sure we can work something out," Trump said as he sat down for a meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney on Monday at the G7 leaders summit in Kananaskis, Alta.

The pair met privately after weeks of exchanging phone calls and text messages in an ongoing attempt to resolve the economic conflict triggered by Trump's tariffs.

Addressing media alongside Carney, Trump expressed his fondness for tariffs.

"I'm a tariff person. I've always been a tariff (person). It's simple, it's easy, it's precise and it just goes very quickly, and I think Mark has a more complex idea, but also very good," Trump said.

In brief remarks, Carney welcomed Trump to the G7 and wished him a happy birthday. The president turned 79 on Saturday.

"This marks the 50th birthday of the G7," Carney said. "And the G7 is nothing without U.S. leadership."

Following their one-on-one meeting, Trump and Carney sat down with a wider group that included Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

Trump spent some of his time in front of reporters Monday railing against former prime minister Justin Trudeau and former president Barack Obama, blaming them both for the decision to eject Russia from what was then known as the G8 in 2014.

Trudeau was first elected prime minister in 2015. Stephen Harper was prime minister when Russia was ousted from the G8 after annexing Crimea.

"Barack Obama and a person named Trudeau didn't want to have Russia in, and I would say that that was a mistake, because I think you wouldn't have a war right now if you had Russia in," he said, referring to Russia's 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Trump and Trudeau had a notoriously poor relationship.

Trump stormed out of the last G7 summit that Canada hosted in 2018, pulled out of a joint leaders' statement and issued a statement of his own calling Trudeau weak and dishonest.

On Monday, Trump said he and Carney have "a very good relationship."

The war in Ukraine is one of Canada's top priorities as host of this summit.

Carney invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to attend, along with a handful of other world leaders who are not part of the G7.

The summit officially began Monday. Following a welcome ceremony, Carney noted that while G7 countries don't always agree, they still face shared threats in an increasingly dangerous world.

"Nostalgia isn't a strategy," Carney said in his opening statement to a roundtable of G7 members.

"We will have open, frank discussions over the course of the next two days. We might not agree on absolutely every issue, but where we will co-operate, we will make an enormous difference," he said.

The leaders then started a working session focused on the global economic outlook.

Carney is set to meet with the president of the European Council and the president of the European Commission on Monday, followed by meetings with his counterparts from Japan, France and Italy.

UPDATE 9:06 a.m.

U.S. President Donald Trump says a deal to end his trade war with Canada is achievable and '"we'll see if we can get to the bottom of it today."

Addressing media alongside Prime Minister Mark Carney this morning at the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alta., Trump says Canada and the U.S. have "different concepts" about a potential trade deal.

Trump says his own concept involves tariffs, while Carney has "a more complex idea, but also very good."

The leaders are being accompanied by delegations that include Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

The meeting comes after Carney and Trump spent weeks exchanging phone calls and text messages in an attempt to resolve the economic conflict triggered by Trump's tariffs.

Trump also spent part of his time in front of reporters today railing against former prime minister Justin Trudeau and former president Barack Obama over the decision to eject Russia from what was then known as the G8 in 2014.

— Written by Dylan Robertson in Kananaskis and Sarah Ritchie in Ottawa

ORIGINAL 6:48 a.m.

Prime Minister Mark Carney will meet this morning with U.S. President Donald Trump at the G7 summit in Alberta.

It's Trump's first visit to Canada since he started repeatedly saying the country should become an American state, leading Canadians to boo the American anthem at hockey games.

Trump stormed out of the last G7 summit that Canada hosted, in 2018, and many will be watching this morning's meeting, scheduled for 9 a.m. local time in Kananaskis, Alta.

The meeting comes weeks into regular calls and text messages between Carney and Trump as they try to resolve an economic spat caused by Trump's various tariffs.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand has described the talks as "sensitive" because of the deep integration of both economies.

Carney is also leading discussions today on safety issues and artificial intelligence, while meeting with leaders from places including Japan, France and Italy.