Carney to meet Trump today at G7 summit in Alberta

Photo: AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein President Donald Trump arrives on Air Force One at Calgary International Airport, Sunday, June 15, 2025, in Calgary, Canada, ahead of the G7 Summit.

Prime Minister Mark Carney will meet this morning with U.S. President Donald Trump at the G7 summit in Alberta.

It's Trump's first visit to Canada since he started repeatedly saying the country should become an American state, leading Canadians to boo the American anthem at hockey games.

Trump stormed out of the last G7 summit that Canada hosted, in 2018, and many will be watching this morning's meeting, scheduled for 9 a.m. local time in Kananaskis, Alta.

The meeting comes weeks into regular calls and text messages between Carney and Trump as they try to resolve an economic spat caused by Trump's various tariffs.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand has described the talks as "sensitive" because of the deep integration of both economies.

Carney is also leading discussions today on safety issues and artificial intelligence, while meeting with leaders from places including Japan, France and Italy.