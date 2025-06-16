Carney, Trump to discuss trade war at G7 summit in Alberta

Photo: AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein President Donald Trump arrives on Air Force One at Calgary International Airport, Sunday, June 15, 2025, in Calgary, Canada, ahead of the G7 Summit.

UPDATE 9:06 a.m.

U.S. President Donald Trump says a deal to end his trade war with Canada is achievable and '"we'll see if we can get to the bottom of it today."

Addressing media alongside Prime Minister Mark Carney this morning at the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alta., Trump says Canada and the U.S. have "different concepts" about a potential trade deal.

Trump says his own concept involves tariffs, while Carney has "a more complex idea, but also very good."

The leaders are being accompanied by delegations that include Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

The meeting comes after Carney and Trump spent weeks exchanging phone calls and text messages in an attempt to resolve the economic conflict triggered by Trump's tariffs.

Trump also spent part of his time in front of reporters today railing against former prime minister Justin Trudeau and former president Barack Obama over the decision to eject Russia from what was then known as the G8 in 2014.

— Written by Dylan Robertson in Kananaskis and Sarah Ritchie in Ottawa

ORIGINAL 6:48 a.m.

Prime Minister Mark Carney will meet this morning with U.S. President Donald Trump at the G7 summit in Alberta.

It's Trump's first visit to Canada since he started repeatedly saying the country should become an American state, leading Canadians to boo the American anthem at hockey games.

Trump stormed out of the last G7 summit that Canada hosted, in 2018, and many will be watching this morning's meeting, scheduled for 9 a.m. local time in Kananaskis, Alta.

The meeting comes weeks into regular calls and text messages between Carney and Trump as they try to resolve an economic spat caused by Trump's various tariffs.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand has described the talks as "sensitive" because of the deep integration of both economies.

Carney is also leading discussions today on safety issues and artificial intelligence, while meeting with leaders from places including Japan, France and Italy.