Canada and the United Kingdom think and work alike, Starmer says during Ottawa visit

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney, right, meets with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer in his office on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Sunday, June 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

The historic ties and long-standing working relationship between the United Kingdom and Canada are not just reflections of the past, but are very much needed "in the here and now," British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Sunday.

Starmer said the two Commonwealth members think and work alike, having collaborated for years on issues of security, defence, trade and the economy.

Starmer met with Prime Minister Mark Carney in Ottawa on Sunday before the two leaders headed for the G7 leaders' summit in Alberta.

A joint summary of the meeting said they discussed geopolitical challenges, including conflict in the Middle East and tensions in the Indo-Pacific region, and reaffirmed their steadfast support for Ukraine in the face of Russia's invasion.

It said the two countries will work together on several economic initiatives including the expansion of trade and efforts on semiconductors, quantum technologies, artificial intelligence, bio-manufacturing, nuclear energy and critical minerals.

Canada and the U.K. also plan to strengthen co-operation, both bilaterally and through the NATO Alliance and Five Eyes partnership, to safeguard democratic values and advance global stability, the summary added.

The two countries also pledged deeper co-operation on military and intelligence matters and joint efforts on tackling threats to national security and bolstering border security.

Starmer told reporters the current conflict between Israel and Iran will be a "centrepiece" of the G7 summit, offering a chance for world leaders to make a strong case for de-escalation.

Carney, a former Bank of England governor, said he was an admirer of Starmer and had learned a lot from him over the years.

Starmer had dinner with Carney on Saturday at his Rideau Cottage residence, later taking in the hockey game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers.

Starmer's visit comes as Canada seeks to reopen trade talks with the U.K. that were paused early in 2024, leaving in place a temporary deal signed after Brexit.

There are sticking points due to Britain's desire to ban exports of hormone-treated beef from Canada and calls from British farmers to export more cheese to Canada's protected dairy sector. The summary said the two countries will establish a new U.K.-Canada Economic and Trade Working Group to deepen the trading relationship.

The group will look at addressing market access barriers, expanding arrangements into new areas, such as digital trade, and exploring co-operation in the development of critical minerals and artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The working group will report back to both prime ministers within six months, the summary added.

— With files from Jim Bronskill