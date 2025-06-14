Woman dead, child in critical condition after boat capsizes in Quebec

Photo: The Canadian Press A Quebec provincial police shoulder patch is seen in Montreal, Sept. 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

A woman is dead and a child is in critical condition after the boat they were in capsized Saturday morning in Quebec's Mauricie region.

Emergency services were called to the scene just before 11 a.m. for an unresponsive woman and child in the small municipality of Lac-aux-Sables, about 175 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

Quebec provincial police spokeswoman Laurie Avoine says resuscitation procedures were performed on both before they were transported to hospital where the woman was pronounced dead.

Preliminary information from police suggests neither victim was wearing a life-jacket when they fell into the water.

An investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the death.

Police say an investigator and a forensic identification technician have been assigned to the case.