Canadians urged to 'avoid all travel' to Israel amid air, missile strikes with Iran

Photo: The Canadian Press Israeli security forces inspect the site of homes destroyed by a missile fired from Iran, in Rishon Lezion, Israel, on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

The federal government is urging Canadians to "avoid all travel" to Israel as the country exchanges missile and air strikes with Iran.

The Canadian government says it issued the warning because of Israel's "ongoing hostilities" with Iran.

Meanwhile, Canada's foreign affairs minister has asked Canadians in the Middle East in need of emergency assistance to contact the Department of Global Affairs.

Anita Anand's social media post this morning comes after she condemned Iran's attack on Israel and called for restraint from both countries.

Israel’s defence minister warned Saturday that “Tehran will burn” if Iran continues firing missiles.

The two countries traded blows after Israel launched a blistering surprise attack Friday on Iranian nuclear and military sites, killing several top generals.