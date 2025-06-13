Canada condemns Iran's attack on Israel, calls for de-escalation: Anand

Photo: The Canadian Press Smoke rises up after an explosion in Tehran, Iran on Friday, June 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

The Canadian government is condemning an Iranian attack on Israel after a barrage of long-range missiles was launched at Tel Aviv in retaliation for an Israeli strike in Iran.

Israel attacked Iranian missile and nuclear sites Friday and Iran warned of "severe punishment" before launching its missiles in response.

Foreign Minister Anita Anand said Canada is urging restraint on both sides and that further actions could cause "devastating consequences" for the broader region.

Anand said the U.S.-Iran negotiations represent the best path to achieving a "lasting and peaceful resolution" to Iran's nuclear program, adding that diplomatic engagement remains essential to ensuring long-term regional stability and international security.

"Iran cannot obtain nuclear weapons," Anand said on social media Friday evening. "Iran’s continued efforts to pursue nuclear weapons, support for terrorists, and direct attacks on civilian centres embody Iran's persistent threat to regional stability and to Israel, which has the right to defend itself.

"Canadians in the region are encouraged to remain vigilant and to register with the embassy in order to receive timely updates."

The Israeli strike involved more than 200 aircraft and about 100 targets, according to Israel's military.

Iran confirmed the deaths of three of its top military leaders and launched more than 100 drones at Israel in response. Israel said the drones were being intercepted outside the country's airspace.

Israeli leaders described the attack as a pre-emptive strike to head off an imminent threat by destroying Iran's ability to build nuclear weapons. Iran maintains its nuclear program is for civilian purposes only.

After a meeting with the National Security Council, Prime Minister Mark Carney told reporters Friday evening that the government was monitoring the situation "closely."

In a social media post, the prime minister said Iran’s nuclear program has long been "a cause of grave concern, and its missile attacks across Israel threaten regional peace."

"Today, I convened our National Security Council to receive an update on the situation and to ensure that all necessary steps will be taken to protect our nationals and our diplomatic missions in the region," Carney said.

"Canada reaffirms Israel’s right to defend itself and to ensure its security. We call on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and move towards a diplomatic resolution."

At this point, Canada has not announced any changes to embassy staffing in Israel and the broader region. Canada closed its embassy in Iran in 2012.

The U.S. evacuated some people from its embassy in Iraq before Israel attacked Iran.

MP Robert Oliphant, Anand's parliamentary secretary, told reporters Friday that Iran is a "wild card" in the Israel-Hamas war.

"(Iran is) obviously using proxy wars at various times in various places, and so we will never defend Iran while we always stand with the people of Iran," he said.

He said Canadian diplomatic staff in the region are being protected through "strong measures" but was unable to say whether plans are in the works to pull them out or boost embassy safety protocols.

Dennis Horak, Canada's last ambassador to Iran, said that if Ottawa chooses to evacuate embassies in the region, its first step would be to order dependants and non-essential staff to leave.

"There are contingency plans for all of the embassies to have about evacuation plans and things like that, and those will be dusted off and may be reviewed," Horak said.

"Ideally, out of our embassy in Israel, there would be a desire to get at least dependants out, but again the logistics of that may be challenging."

While Israeli airspace is currently closed, Horak said Canadians could leave by road for Jordan.

With Canada hosting the G7 next week, Horak said it's an "opportune" time for world leaders to discuss the conflict in the Middle East.

"How success would be defined is a whole other story," he said. "So I think it's fortunate timing, actually."

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Israel has the right to act to defend itself by "disarming" Iran before it has the capability to launch a nuclear strike.

"We should all hope that this is the end of the regime’s nuclear program and that the great Persian people can now rise up to reclaim their country from the totalitarian regime," Poilievre said on social media.

"All levels of government must take extra steps to protect Canada’s Jewish community from vile antisemites who may use these events as an excuse for more acts of violence."

NDP foreign affairs critic Heather McPherson condemned Israel's actions in a media statement.

"While we have long condemned Iranian leadership, including the (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps), this illegal act by Israel will only provoke further violence," she said.

In a media statement, B'nai Brith Canada called on the federal government to support Israel.

"An Iran armed with nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles is an existential threat to the entire world," the advocacy body said.

"For years, the Islamic Republic of Iran has worked relentlessly to develop nuclear weapons, arm terrorist proxies with weapons of mass destruction, and openly call for the annihilation of Israel and the West. Yesterday, Israel acted decisively to prevent a global catastrophe."