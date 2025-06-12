Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew tours wildfire zones by air as 21,000 remain out of homes

Photo: The Canadian Press Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew looks out of the window of the plane during a tour of wildfires in northern Manitoba, including Flin Flon and Thompson on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew took to the air Thursday, touring and meeting with those dealing with scores of wildfires in his province, while in Saskatchewan thousands of fire evacuees were given the green light to go home.

“Just this morning, the premier was in Flin Flon meeting with the firefighters, the boots on the ground, including our American firefighters that are up there,” Natural Resources Minister Ian Bushie told a wildfire update news conference.

Bushie said the province has received or is receiving help from crews from Alberta, New Brunswick, Quebec, Ontario, B.C., Parks Canada and the United States.

“It’s been very positive to see a truly all-hands-on-deck approach,” Bushie said.

Along with the Flin Flon visit, Kinew was scheduled to meet with municipal officials, evacuees and hospital staff in Thompson before returning to Winnipeg in the evening.

The fires have been raging for more than two weeks, mainly in the north and northwest parts of the province, forcing 21,000 to flee in one of the worst fire seasons in recent years.

About 6,000 people evacuated Flin Flon and its surrounding homes and cottages while 6,700 are out of the Pimicikamak Cree Nation.

There are 25 wildfires, nine of which are out of control.

The 600 residents of Cranberry Portage have been notified they can return starting Saturday morning.

Bushie said cooler temperatures and scattered rain have helped crews contain the fires for now, but noted that along with wet weather there are lightning strikes that could bring more fires down the road.

“We’re not out of the wildfire season yet,” he said. “Actually I would almost hazard to say we’re not even at the height of our wildfire season yet.”

The sheer number of evacuees has put a strain on Manitoba’s 15,000 hotel rooms to the point Kinew’s government is asking tourists to reconsider visiting Manitoba for now.

Also Thursday, the province confirmed it will be in charge of security going forward at the Leila congregate shelter in Winnipeg. This will be done with the help of police services from St. Anne's and Winnipeg, as well as First Nations groups.

"It's really important to have solid security in place to keep Manitobans safe," said Lisa Naylor, minister of infrastructure.

Naylor would not provide information on what led to the switch or who was providing security services before the changeover.

Winnipeg police have committed to sending officers to evacuee shelters and hotels to ensure vulnerable residents aren't targeted.

In Saskatchewan, rain and favourable winds have helped crews keep fires at bay and allowed 7,000 residents in the La Ronge area to begin returning home.

Chief Tammy Cook-Searson of the Lac La Ronge Indian Band said on social media communities are “beyond excited” to have residents back.

“We missed you more than words can say,” she said. “As we reconnect and move forward together, support will be available for your mental health. You are not alone."

Lyle Hannan, the director of the La Ronge’s emergency operation centre, said gas stations, grocery stores and restaurants are open, while work is underway to get the hospital running.

“We had to go around and pick up all the residents’ garbage so they had an empty garbage bin to fill when they come home,” Hannan said late Wednesday.

Hannan said the Rona hardware store, Robertson Trading store and an air tanker structure at the town’s airport were destroyed by the fire.

He said he's heard some people are anxious to return.

“You miss home and you want to make sure you can see things and make sure everything is still here,” Hannan said.

Saskatchewan officials estimate between 10,000 and 15,000 have been forced out by the fires.

Both Manitoba and Saskatchewan have declared states of emergency to help different levels of government co-ordinate resources and relief.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe’s government has promised to top up aid with $500 for every person over 18 who has had to flee the blazes.

Moe made that announcement Wednesday while facing criticism from the Opposition NDP and the provincial ombudsman that his government failed to deliver immediate shelter, food and vital information to many running from harm’s way.

Ombudsman Sharon Pratchler said earlier this week her staffers have been overwhelmed trying to fill the void by connecting evacuees to food and shelter.

Pratchler said she is hearing of evacuees forced to sleep in cars and parents lacking essentials like diapers for their children.

Moe has said his government has done what it can to keep people safe from fires while fighting the swiftly moving conflagrations, but will strive to improve. The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency says it has scaled up the number of people available to help those with immediate needs.

Opposition NDP Leader Carla Beck has said the $500 will help but said citizens deserve better than a province that appears to be doing its disaster planning “on the back of a napkin.”

Fires in Alberta have also forced scores from their homes, mainly in the remote north.