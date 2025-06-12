Prime Minister Carney and Alberta Premier Smith won't take in Stanley Cup Game 5

Photo: The Canadian Press Premier of Alberta Danielle Smith speaks to media prior to the First Minister’s Meeting in Saskatoon on Monday, June 2, 2025.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's office says she and Prime Minister Mark Carney won't be watching the Edmonton Oilers battle the Florida Panthers on home ice Saturday.

Smith extended an invitation last week for Carney to join her for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The premier's press secretary, Sam Blackett, says the upcoming G7 leaders' summit in Kananaskis, Alta., and their demanding schedules make seeing the game together impossible.

The premier has no plans to attend Stanley Cup Final games.

During the Oilers playoff run last year, Smith supported the team at several games.

The Panthers lead the series 2-1, after routing the Oilers in Game 3 earlier this week by a score of 6-1.

They play Game 4 tonight in Florida.