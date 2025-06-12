Continued failure to consult on uranium exploration a harmful mistake: Mi'kmaw Chiefs

Photo: The Canadian Press A highway sign that highlights Nova Scotia's rich Mi'kmaq heritage stands along the Trans-Canada Highway near Amherst, N.S., on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019.

Nova Scotia’s continued failure to consult with First Nations on uranium exploration is a mistake that will further erode the province’s relationship with Mi’kmaq communities, says the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs and a lawyer from Sipekne’katik First Nation.

Pictou Landing First Nation Chief Tamara Young said the Mi’kmaq people were neither consulted nor notified when Nova Scotia introduced then passed a bill that opens the province up to potential uranium mining and fracking.

“The lack of consultation is unacceptable and goes against the UNDRIP (United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples),” Young said in a statement to The Canadian Press on Wednesday.

The assembly has said they will continue to oppose both uranium exploration and hydraulic fracturing until their environmental concerns have been addressed.

The provincial government added uranium to its list of priority critical minerals May 14, and it issued a request for exploration proposals for three sites with known deposits of the heavy metal. Interested companies had until Wednesday to submit their proposals.

Premier Tim Houston has said the legislative changes are needed to help the province withstand economic challenges from American tariffs.

“We recognize there are international pressures and influences affecting our economy, but any resource development in Mi'kma'ki must include our consent and participation as we are the rightful owners of these lands, waters and resources,” Young said in the statement, speaking as co-lead of the environment, energy and mines portfolio on behalf of the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs.

Rosalie Francis, a Mi’kmaq lawyer whose firm is based out of Sipekne’katik First Nation, said the province risks further damaging their relationship with Mi’kmaq communities and sabotaging the potential uranium industry by failing to consult adequately and early.

“By choosing not to consult, it scares away investors, destroys the relationship and gets us back to starting at zero,” Francis said in an interview Tuesday.

“It all comes down to trust, and this completely diminishes any kind of trust."

Meanwhile, four municipalities have recently called on the government to slow down its push for uranium exploration, CBC News reports.

Pictou County was the first to do so, followed by the West Hants Regional Municipality, the Municipality of the District of Lunenburg and the Municipality of the County of Annapolis. Each council is asking the province for an indefinite delay to allow for consultations and information sessions.

Nova Scotia has opened up three plots of land for uranium project proposals: an 80-hectare site in Louisville in Pictou County; a 64-hectare site in East Dalhousie in Annapolis County; and a 2,300-hectare site in Millet Brook in Hants County. Much of this is on private land.

The government has previously said companies selected by the province would have to seek permission from landowners to explore. However, Section 26 of the province’s Mineral Resources Act allows the natural resources minister to intervene if there is a stalemate.

A spokesperson with the Department of Natural Resources said if a company decides it wants to develop a mine on one of these sites, then there is duty to consult with Mi'kmaq communities.

Francis said that position is backwards, and is not in line with case law on the matter.

“It’s been clear that duty to consult begins when, in the minds of government, they’re anticipating activity that will affect rights,” Francis said, adding that should happen before a company has made a decision on the site.

The lawyer said it would appear the province has not learned from the fallout of the Alton Gas cavern project, which was officially scrapped in fall 2021. The Alberta energy company abandoned its plan to create huge salt caverns north of Halifax to store natural gas more than 13 years after starting construction.

The company said at the time the project experienced challenges and delays, referring to opposition the project faced from Indigenous protesters and allies who opposed the company’s plan to remove large, underground salt deposits by flushing them out with water from the nearby Shubenacadie River. The plan also called for dumping the leftover brine into the tidal river, where it would flow into the Bay of Fundy.

In March 2020, a decision by the Nova Scotia Supreme Court ordered the province to resume consultations with Sipekne'katik First Nation on the matter and determined the former environment minister was wrong when she concluded the province had adequately consulted with the First Nation about the project.

“The province should have walked away from that decision and said, ‘OK, lesson learned.’ The project never went forward. All the gas investors looked at it and said, 'This is just a mess now. Let's just walk away,’” Francis said.

The lawyer said it will be telling in the coming weeks if the province chooses to engage with Mi'kmaq communities or "if the province will march along in the same way it did before."

"Either we'll have a success story or we'll have another Alton Gas play out," she said.

Shiri Pasternak, a criminology professor at Toronto Metropolitan University and co-investigator of a research project called Infrastructure Beyond Extractivism, said the situation in Nova Scotia mirrors the expedited extraction movement that's happening across the country.

"What's happening to the Mi'kmaq in Nova Scotia is really proliferating as an attack on Indigenous and environmental rights across the country right now," she said in an interview Tuesday.

Pasternak said Nova Scotia is one of several provinces working to speed up extraction and development projects — moves that are supported by the federal government.

"We have this sweep of fast-tracked legislation and policy changes to the Environment Assessment Act, both provincially in Nova Scotia and in other places, but also federally in terms of the Impact Assessment Act in order to expedite development and extraction — most of which will be against the desires and the consent of Indigenous people across the country."