Montreal Grand Prix fans paying turbocharged prices

Photo: The Canadian Press Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, right, and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain steer their car at the hairpin during the first practice session, Friday, June 7, 2024, at the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal.

Paula Wadden has been a huge Formula One fan ever since she got hooked on the Netflix show "Drive to Survive" a few years ago.

But the Halifax-area health-care worker says watching the Grand Prix in Montreal this weekend comes with high-octane prices.

The Montreal hotel where she's spending the first part of the week doubles in price for the weekend. Instead, she'll spend the weekend at a hotel outside the city, near the airport, for about $600 a night.

"The tickets (prices) are OK, it's the accommodation and the means that are getting expensive," she said Tuesday in Old Montreal. "I don't know how the average Joe can afford it."

Wadden said the trip, which she's taking with her daughter and her daughter's partner, will cost $6,000 to $7,000. And that's despite the switch in hotels and the decision to save money by driving the 12 hours from Halifax rather than flying.

While looking up hotels online, she said she saw even more eye-watering hotel prices ranging between $1,200 to more than $2,000 a night, as well as $4,000-per night Airbnbs.

The Grand Prix is Montreal's biggest tourist event, expected to attract some 350,000 visitors and generate $162 million for the city, according to the head of Tourisme Montreal. Yves Lalumière estimates average hotel room prices on Grand Prix weekend at $600 to $800 per night — although some wealthy CEOs will pay $8,000 for a suite.

"This year's prices will probably stabilize quite a bit, maybe a two to three per cent increase over the previous year," he said in an interview. "But the last five years I've seen an increase year after year, and a substantial increase as well."

A ticket package for the three race days starts at $360, according to the Canadian Grand Prix website — though well-off fans can pay much more. Packages with perks such as VIP concierge service, reservations at popular restaurants and parties, and access to areas such as pit lanes and paddocks can run in the tens of thousands of dollars.

However, Lalumière noted that the city also offers plenty of free entertainment, including a Grand Prix party on Crescent Street. And he said hotel room prices are still "very competitive," especially for those paying in U.S. dollars or euros.

Crowds, meanwhile, are not only growing but also becoming more diverse, he said.

"I think F1 has done a great job in selling the sport over the media," Lalumière said. "And, therefore, now you're attracting a lot more ladies, you're attracting a lot more young people as well to the race."

Black-and-white checkered banners were already fluttering on St-Paul Street in Old Montreal on Tuesday, as tourists lined up to photograph a Formula One car on display outside Max Bitton's racing-themed store, Fanabox. Bitton said he brought in the car as a gift to fans after last year's Grand Prix, which was marred by mishaps on and off the track that left a bad taste in some fans' mouths.

Those issues included traffic headaches, flooding from rain, fans turned away from a practice session they were led to believe was cancelled, and restaurants ordered to suddenly close their patios on one of the busiest evenings of the year. "I'm trying to give back because last year was so tough," Bitton said.

While Grand Prix fans are generally well-off, Bitton also worries about rising prices, especially now that the city has imposed tougher new rules on short-term rentals for primary residences. Next year, the Grand Prix will be held from May 22 to 24, which is outside the June-to-September window in which primary residence rentals are allowed.

"A lot of the fans love to flock here because of the heritage and they love this place," Bitton said. "They’re willing to pay more but at some point it doesn’t make sense."

At Bitton's store, tourists said attending the Grand Prix was costly, but worthwhile.

Max Harrison, from Bournemouth in southern England, said he managed to find a spot in a hostel for about $40 a night early in the week. For race weekend, he's spending $200 a night to stay in a room in an Airbnb shared with several others. "It's a bit much, you can tell they’ve spiked (the prices)," he said.

He believes "Drive to Survive" has brought new fans to the sport, which means prices will only continue to go up. But for him, it's worth it to check the Montreal Grand Prix off his bucket list.

"The championship this year is looking really close, so it’s going to be a really good race," he said. "And Canada is a beautiful place and I’ve always wanted to come."

Denise Beevor and Mark Omerod, from West Sussex in England, say they’re spending “a small fortune” for a 10-day trip that includes Sunday’s race as well as stops in Quebec City and Mont-Tremblant.

"I think, particularly since COVID, it’s important to have things to look forward to and to take memories away with you, and you can’t replace that," Beevor said. "Possessions come and go, memories don’t."

The CEO of the greater Montreal hotels association said the occupancy this weekend is expected to be around 90 per cent, similar to last year. Dominique Villeneuve said the industry was prepared to meet the demands of Grand Prix weekend "enthusiastically and with the same professionalism that characterizes our industry."