1 Canadian aboard Air India flight that crashed just after takeoff

Photo: AP Photo/Ajit Solanki Firefighters work at the site of an airplane that crashed in India's northwestern city of Ahmedabad in Gujarat state, Thursday, June12, 2025.

One Canadian was on the London-bound Air India flight that crashed with more than 240 people on board shortly after takeoff, Prime Minister Mark Carney said Thursday.

The plane crashed Thursday in a residential area of India’s northwestern city of Ahmedabad, a city of more than five million people.

Local police say there are no known survivors.

Carney said he was "devastated" to learn of the crash and is receiving regular updates on the situation. The prime minister added that Canadian transport officials are in close contact with their international counterparts.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the crash "heartbreaking beyond words."

"In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected," he said in a social media post.

A statement from King Charles said that he and Queen Camilla are "desperately shocked by the terrible events."

"Our special prayers and deepest possible sympathy are with the families and friends of all those affected by this appallingly tragic incident across many nations," the King said.

The flight was carrying 169 Indians, 53 Britons and seven Portuguese nationals in addition to the lone Canadian, according to Air India.

The flight crashed in a residential area five minutes after takeoff at 1:38 p.m. local time.

Indian television news channels reported that the plane crashed on top of the dining area of a medical college hostel and visuals showed a portion of the aircraft atop the building. It was unclear if any medical students were present inside the building at the time of the crash.

The plane was a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. This is the first crash of a Boeing 787 aircraft, according to the Aviation Safety Network database.

Air Canada has eight Boeing 787-8 aircraft in its fleet and 32 787-9 Dreamliners. WestJet has seven Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners in its fleet.

— With files from The Associated Press.