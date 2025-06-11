Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe promises $500 in direct aid to each wildfire evacuee

Photo: The Canadian Press Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe speaks to the media during a scrum after a televised leaders' debate in Regina, on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, facing criticism that his government is failing to provide timely help to those fleeing wildfires, promised Wednesday a $500 payout for each evacuee.

Moe said that money is on top of existing supports for the more than 10,000 people forced out of their homes due to a string of wildfires in Saskatchewan’s northern region.

“It’s an investment that will be available very shortly to families," Moe said at a news conference in Saskatoon.

“It will be available to support them in their evacuation and also potentially in repatriation to their communities."

The money will go to those over 18.

Moe has faced criticism from the provincial ombudsman and others that his government failed to provide timely aid to evacuees, leaving some without shelter and having to sleep in their cars.

Moe said the government has been moving as quickly as possible since the provincial state of emergency was called two weeks ago, but acknowledged “there has been challenges.”

“We’ve worked quickly at times to try to address some of the concerns that have been raised," he added.

Opposition NDP Leader Carla Beck said she welcomes the payout to families but accused the premier of not properly planning.

"It appears that the plan was written on the back of a napkin, after the premier rightfully got it handed to him by (the ombudsman)," Beck said in Regina.

The NDP has urged Moe to call in the military for aid and provide timely assistance to those who have had to flee their homes, as Manitoba and Ontario have done.

Earlier this week, Saskatchewan ombudsman Sharon Pratchler said her staff have been overwhelmed trying to help evacuees and that Moe’s government was failing to provide immediate aid, including food, shelter and basic information.

Marlo Pritchard, head of the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, said Wednesday there was "no significant growth" in the fires and more staff were brought in to help evacuees.

About 7,000 people in and around La Ronge, 380 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon, are allowed to return home Thursday after an evacuation order was lifted.

Residents of La Ronge, Air Ronge and the Lac La Ronge Indian Band can start going home at 8 a.m.

Pritchard said transportation would be arranged for evacuees staying in hotels provided by the agency.

The fires menacing Saskatchewan are among many across Canada that are forcing evacuations from British Columbia through to Ontario and beyond.

Smoke has been drifting south into the United States and even to parts of Europe.

Christy Climenhaga with Environment Canada said the poorest air quality was in Alberta and Saskatchewan but that the Prairies could get some smoke relief this weekend.

Both Manitoba and Saskatchewan have invoked states of emergency to help various levels of government deliver aid as they experience some of their worst fire seasons in recent years.

About 21,000 people were forced out of some Manitoba communities ahead of the fires, including all 5,000 residents of Flin Flon and about 6,700 from Pimicikamak Cree Nation.

Alison Dallas-Funk, deputy mayor of Flin Flon, said in a social media post the city is working on re-entry plans, but officials are at the mercy of fire conditions.

She added that Coun. Judy Eagle is feeding and caring for pets left behind.

Pimicikamak Chief David Monias said on social media that a re-entry plan is in the works, but dates remain up in the air.

But some evacuees, including 60 from the unincorporated community of Sherridon, are running into trouble accessing supports.

Sheryl Matheson, the deputy mayor of Sherridon, near Flin Flon, penned an open letter to the Red Cross demanding direct support, as many have relied on city organizations for food and activities.

“I have community members here that told me their children have been wearing dirty clothes for three days," Matheson said.

Last week, the province announced financial support would be given through the Red Cross and Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak, depending on whether the community is a First Nation.

The Red Cross said Wednesday it is working to quickly resolve what it called "exceptional cases."