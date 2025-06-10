Father, teenage son charged in hate-motivated incidents east of Toronto: police

Photo: The Canadian Press A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem is shown in Bowmanville, Ont. on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

Police say a father and his 14-year-old son have been arrested and charged after an investigation into hate-motivated incidents east of Toronto.

Durham Regional Police say a male entered a Canadian Tire store in Bowmanville, Ont., on Jan. 30, and placed antisemitic pamphlets in various places.

Officers were also called on May 24 to a mosque in Orono, Ont., where several vehicles and the front door were vandalized.

Police say they executed two search warrants on Monday at a residence in Orono where two males were arrested and several items were seized.

A 34-year-old man from Clarington has been charged with mischief to property and a 14-year-old boy from Clarington has been charged with mischief relating to religious property.

Police say the incidents have had a significant impact, particularly on members of the Jewish and Muslim communities, and they are committed to ensuring everyone's safety, dignity and well-being.