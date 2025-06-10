Rule of law, judges 'under attack' in many countries, Canada's chief justice says

Photo: The Canadian Press Chief Justice of Canada Richard Wagner holds a news conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Chief Justice Richard Wagner says the rule of law and judicial independence are "under attack" in many countries around the world — but Canadians have reasons to be optimistic.

Wagner was asked at a news conference Tuesday whether Canadians could see the sort of adversarial approach to the judiciary that the White House has taken recently in the United States.

The administration of President Donald Trump has lashed out at some judges, accusing them of abusing their powers and even suggesting they be impeached or prosecuted.

While he would not single out a specific country, Wagner said that when a government maligns the media, judges, lawyers and universities, it could be a sign of dictatorship or an autocratic regime.

"There are many places in the world living through those events right now and I think we have to be careful," he said.

Wagner added that while Canadians should not take anything for granted, they should be optimistic about their legal system.

Canada, unlike many countries, has a strong judicial system with good lawyers and well-trained, impartial judges governed by ethical principles, he said.

He suggested that Canadians generally respect judicial independence and are happy to live in a country where the rule of law prevails.

"We have a lot to offer," Wagner said. "And that's the message I give to the Canadian citizens."

He also stressed the importance of defending the roles played by the courts and the media outlets that cover judicial proceedings.