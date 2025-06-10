Judge says Montreal billionaire Robert Miller too sick for trial on sex charges

Photo: The Canadian Press The Quebec Superior Court is seen in Montreal on March 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

A Quebec Superior Court judge has stayed criminal charges against Montreal billionaire Robert Miller.

The Crown agreed on Monday to a motion by the defence that Miller, who is suffering from Parkinson's disease, is too ill to stand trial on 24 sex-related charges.

The founder of global electronics distributor Future Electronics was initially arrested in May 2024 on 21 sex charges involving 10 complainants.

In December, three new charges were filed by the Crown for crimes alleged to have taken place between 1995 and 2000.

Many of the complainants were minors when the alleged offences occurred.

Miller’s lawyers had sought a stay of proceedings in April, arguing their 81-year-old client was not well enough to stand trial.