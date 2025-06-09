Manitoba government urges tourists not to visit as 21,000 people flee wildfires

Photo: The Canadian Press An orange-coloured haze, resulting from a nearby wildfire, is seen on a helipad in La Ronge, Sask., in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency,

Manitoba is urging tourists to reconsider visiting as it works to find shelter for a flood of wildfire evacuees now reaching 21,000.

“This is one of the largest evacuations in our province’s history,” Lisa Naylor, the Manitoba cabinet minister in charge of emergency management, said Monday.

“The government anticipates there may be a need for more hotel rooms as the wildfire season continues. For that reason we are urging Manitobans and Canadians to reconsider non-essential travel and event plans within Manitoba."

She added: “There are thousands of evacuees currently displaced and the provincial government along with its partners have been working quickly to find accommodation that fits their comfort, medical and family needs."

Naylor acknowledged it was a difficult announcement to make.

“We absolutely know how important tourism is to Manitoba and we are very mindful of the many workers whose livelihoods depend on a strong tourism sector.”

The Manitoba Hotel Association estimates there are about 15,000 hotel rooms in the province.

The province has set up four congregate shelters for wildfire evacuees, with reception centres in Winnipeg, Brandon and Thompson.

Manitoba has more than 300 firefighters battling blazes from the remote northwest down through the southeast. Crews have come from other provinces and the United States, with more U.S. crews expected Monday.

There are 28 active wildfires, 10 of which are out of control.

That firefighting work, along with a little bit of weekend rain, has kept the fires from overwhelming evacuated communities.

The largest fire, menacing the city of Flin Flon and surrounding communities, sits at more than 3,000 square kilometres.

All 5,000 residents of Flin Flon and thousands more in the area are out.

In north-central Manitoba, fires have forced 6,700 out of Pimicikamak Cree Nation.

In total, there are 27 communities under evacuation orders.

The province is under a state of emergency, making it easier for various levels of government to co-ordinate coverage.

Kristin Hayward, with the Manitoba Wildfire Service, said 74 charges and 28 warnings have been issued for those breaking the fire rules.

She referred to two arson charges laid by RCMP last month, but said arson is not a widespread problem.

“Many of our fires remain under investigation (but) I wouldn’t say people are out deliberately setting fires on a large scale,” said Hayward.

“The majority of what we see are fires that start because of carelessness.”

Thousands also remained out of their homes in Saskatchewan and Alberta, including between 10,000 and 15,000 in Saskatchewan alone.

Some residents of Pelican Narrows, Sask., in the province's remote north, can start to return home provided they are healthy and they have access to their own vehicles.

The fires have forced about 7,000 out the area around La Ronge.

Premier Scott Moe has resisted Opposition calls to bring in the military. Moe has said they talk with the federal government daily, but notes the military provides air evacuation and so far the province has been able to get people out by road.

In an NDP news release, three evacuees, including two from a community near the Saskatchewan-Manitoba boundary, said Moe should call in the Armed Forces.

“I’m very disappointed in a government that I voted for and I had faith in,” said Rhonda Werbicki, whose family home of 26 years burned down in Denare Beach.

Linda Lowe's home of 31 years was also destroyed.

“How many more families have to lose their homes or do fatalities have to occur before we are given the help we need to fight these fires and get some financial aid?" she said.

The NDP says some evacuees have gone days without financial aid and that funds are "tied to limited grocery store locations."