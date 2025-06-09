Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum says she will attend G7 summit in Alberta

Photo: The Canadian Press Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum arrives at a polling station to vote in the country's first judicial elections in Mexico City on June 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum says she will attend the G7 summit next week in Kananaskis, Alta.

Sheinbaum was one of several world leaders invited to the summit by Prime Minister Mark Carney who are not part of the Group of Seven.

She says her team is working to set up bilateral meetings with G7 leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump.

Mexico and Canada have both been targets of Trump's punishing tariffs and the three countries are set to begin renegotiating the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade next year.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva have all been invited to attend the summit.

Carney caused controversy last week when he invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the summit — despite the fact that the RCMP has accused agents of his government of playing a role in "widespread violence" in Canada.

Ottawa’s stated priorities for the summit include strengthening global peace and security — which includes countering foreign interference and transnational crime — spurring economic growth and creating jobs.