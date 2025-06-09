Defence lawyers begin final submissions in hockey players' sex assault trial

Photo: The Canadian Press A composite image of five photographs show former members of Canada's 2018 World Juniors hockey team, left to right, Alex Formenton, Cal Foote, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube and Carter Hart as they individually arrived to court in London, Ont., Wednesday, April 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nicole Osborne

A woman accusing five hockey players of sexual assault made up a false narrative because she didn't want to take responsibility for her decisions that night, a defence lawyer for one of the players argued as final submissions in the case began Monday.

David Humphrey, who represents Michael McLeod, argued the complainant has presented an "entirely unbelievable and unreliable" version of what transpired the night of June 18 into the early hours of June 19, 2018, and urged the judge to disregard several aspects of the woman's testimony, including that she acted out of fear.

He argued the woman may not have been willing to accept that she had been "sexually adventurous in a hotel room" with several men she had just met, and created a narrative "in which she bears no responsibility" for her participation in those acts.

McLeod, Dillon Dube, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart and Callan Foote have pleaded not guilty to sexual assault. McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

Prosecutors allege McLeod, Hart and Dube obtained oral sex from the woman without her consent, and Dube slapped her buttocks while she was engaged in a sexual act with someone else.

Foote is accused of doing the splits over the woman's face and "grazing" his genitals on it without her consent. Formenton is alleged to have had vaginal sex with the complainant inside the bathroom without her consent.

All five of the accused were members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team and were in London, Ont., with many of their teammates for a series of events marking their gold-medal victory at that year's championship, court has heard. Most of the team ended up at a downtown bar, Jack's, after an open-bar gala hosted by Hockey Canada, court heard.

The complainant, who was 20 at the time, was at the bar with some co-workers and eventually left with McLeod to go to his hotel room, where they had sex. That encounter is not part of the trial, which instead focuses on what happened after several other players came into the room.

She was drunk, shocked and scared when men she didn't know came into the room, she told the court during days of testimony, and felt unsure of how they would react if she didn't go along with what they wanted. She described feeling her mind "shut down" and engaging in sexual acts while on "autopilot."

Lawyers for the other players will also get the opportunity to make submissions to Ontario Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia, followed by prosecutors. The judge is also expected to set a date to deliver her ruling.

The trial began in late April and has heard from nine witnesses, including the complainant and one of the accused.