Two men drown in Sturgeon Lake after canoe capsizes: Ontario Provincial Police

Photo: The Canadian Press An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on September 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Ontario Provincial Police say two men have died after their canoe capsized in the Kawartha Lakes area Sunday afternoon.

OPP say emergency responders were dispatched to a boat accident on Sturgeon Lake just after 3 p.m.

They say a canoe was carrying three males, one of whom was able to swim back to shore after the boat flipped.

Officers say the other two men could not stay afloat and didn't survive.

Police say nobody in the canoe was wearing life-jackets.

They warn all people should wear life-jackets or personal floatation devices when boating.