Ottawa sending support from armed forces amid northern Ontario wildfire evacuations

Photo: Tanya Lanz Stevenson - file photo The Canadian Armed forces will be assisting with wildfire evacuations in Ontario.

Prime Minister Mark Carney says the federal government is deploying members of the Canadian Armed Forces to help evacuate a northwestern Ontario First Nation as wildfires rapidly spread in the region.

Carney says Ottawa has accepted Ontario's urgent request for assistance in and around Sandy Lake First Nation, and the military will help with emergency airlift evacuations.

The Ontario government says the Red Lake 12 wildfire, near Deer Lake First Nation, is out of control, more than 1,500 square kilometres in size and was threatening Sandy Lake First Nation as of Saturday night.

It says the community is conducting a phase one evacuation of residents by air, and boats will be available if needed.

The province says Deer Lake First Nation remains evacuated and is being protected by fire rangers.

Carney says the federal government is "prepared to mobilize every resource" to keep Canadians safe.