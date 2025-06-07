Canada's Matthew Anderson enjoying taste of life on PGA Tour at RBC Canadian Open

Photo: The Canadian Press Canada's Matthew Anderson hits his approach into the green from the rough on the ninth hole during first round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament in Caledon, Ont., Saturday, June 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Matthew Anderson could get used to this kind of treatment.

The Mississauga, Ont., native, like all eight Canadians in the field at the RBC Canadian Open, was serenaded with the national anthem at just about every hole in Saturday's third round. Anderson, who plays on the Korn Ferry Tour and is playing on the weekend of a PGA Tour event for the first time ever, appreciated the gesture.

"Your adrenalin gets pumping but also, me and my caddie have a job to do," said Anderson, standing outside the clubhouse at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley. "We have to pace off the number, find our numbers, and decide what we're gonna do with the shot.

"You try and take it in a little bit, of course, right? Like, look around and wave and be grateful and appreciative. But, I mean, we're also trying to make a shot for the fans."

Anderson is the third-highest ranked Canadian on the Korn Ferry Tour, sitting 57th on the second-tier circuit's points list heading into play this week. However, he decided to skip the BMW Charity Pro-Am in Greer, S.C., to instead play in the Canadian Open, the national men's golf championship.

That gamble has paid off as he was tied for 36th at 7-under overall after three rounds.

"We're obviously not done yet, but I've really proved myself by going out and being there and having a good round, and hitting good shots under pressure with people watching," said Anderson. "I know I belong here.

"Obviously, the Korn Ferry Tour is also a really competitive tour, right? I think good golf is good golf anywhere, but knowing I can play good golf over here is great to take back there."

Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont., fired a 6-under 64 to moved 13 spots up the leaderboard into a tie for sixth, two shots behind co-leaders Matteo Manassero of Italy and Ryan Fox of New Zealand.

Adam Hadwin (65) of Abbotsford, B.C., Taylor Pendrith (67) of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Nick Taylor (69) of Abbotsford were tied for 16th at 10 under. Hadwin said after his round he's decided to lean into playing to the crowd at the Canadian Open, donning a Team Canada hockey jersey for his put on No. 14, the hockey-themed Rink hole.

Hadwin said the stunt isn't without its challenges, however.

"The biggest one being that I am a very small framed individual, and I don't think they make hockey jerseys that small," he joked. "It's a little bulky, as you can see. I had to roll up the sleeves. I actually tucked them into my own sleeves so they wouldn't fall down.

"I certainly couldn't hit a golf shot in it, but making a putt is fine."

Poking a little fun at himself and embracing the crowds is a new mental approach for Hadwin, who has usually been more reserved in the past.

"Just trying to walk around with a little bit more swagger, keep telling myself that I am that good, that I can do this, that I know how to hit this shot, and feed off the crowd a little bit," said Hadwin. "I had a lot of fun out there.

"Approaching greens and all that stuff, acknowledging them. Taking in that atmosphere on No. 14 around that tee box. That's so cool. It's so much fun as a Canadian to be up there."

Vancouver's Richard T. Lee (70) was tied for 25th at 9 under. Ben Silverman (65) of Thornhill, Ont., and Corey Conners (66) of Listowel, Ont., were tied for 29th at 8 under.