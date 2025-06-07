Wildfires in the Prairies having air quality impact on several provinces

Photo: The Canadian Press Smoke from the wildfires in the Canadian Prairies is causing poor air quality and reduced visibility in the Greater Montreal region.

Poor air quality fuelled by wildfires burning across the Prairies left a large swath of the country enveloped in a haze for another day.

Parts of Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario, Quebec, Saskatchewan, and Newfoundland and Labrador were experiencing poor air quality and reduced visibility due to the wildfires, a situation expected to continue through Sunday.

Much of southern Ontario was under an air quality statement on Thursday and Friday that lifted early Saturday morning.

Environment Canada meteorologist Jean-Philippe Bégin says there's some good news -- a low pressure system passing through the Prairies, currently in northern Saskatchewan and expected to move into Manitoba and Northwestern Ontario by Monday, is expected to bring precipitation for areas hit by out-of-control forest fires.

That system is not expected to bring much relief in northern Alberta, however, where there is little rain in the forecast.

In Montreal, public health officials were advising residents to keep windows closed, reduce outdoor activities and limit non-essential travel.

While the entire population is affected by air quality, the most vulnerable include children under the age of 5, pregnant women, the elderly and anyone suffering from heart or respiratory issues.