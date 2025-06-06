Watchdog investigating police shooting in Calgary, one man sent to hospital

Photo: The Canadian Press A Calgary Police Service logo is seen on a vehicle parked at headquarters in Calgary, April 9, 2020.

A man is in hospital following a police shooting in Calgary.

Police say officers were patrolling an industrial area in the city's southeast, when a passenger in a vehicle pointed what was believed to be a handgun at them.

The canine unit and other officers were called, and the vehicle was stopped.

Police say a man fled from the vehicle, there was a confrontation with officers, and an officer fired a gun.

The man was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition but was upgraded to stable.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating.