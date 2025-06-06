Take care of your eyes amid wildfires and smoke, ophthalmologists urge

Photo: The Canadian Press People stop along a highway as a large active wildfire fills the sky with smoke in the background in the La Ronge, Sask., area in an undated handout photo.

The Canadian Ophthalmological Society is urging people to take care of their eyes as wildfires burn across Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

People on the frontlines of the fires may get airborne particles in their eyes that need to be flushed out with sterile solution, said Dr. David Plemel, an eye surgeon in London, Ont., who was speaking on behalf of the society.

If it's not easy to get the particle out, he recommends seeing an eye professional so they can remove it without damaging the cornea.

Smoke travels long distances and can affect people's eyes even if they are far away from an actual blaze, said Plemel, who is also an assistant professor of ophthalmology at Western University.

"You can be hundreds and thousands of kilometers away and usually it's not particulate matter at that point — usually that's going to be within the shorter range — but it's going to be people who are noticing more of the allergens and irritants from the smoke, rather than larger particles that are in the eyes," he said.

If people experience red, irritated or burning eyes, they should consider staying indoors and using air purifiers, Plemel said, noting that it's a good idea to check the air quality index before going out.

Smoke makes existing conditions such as dry eyes worse, so having artificial tears from the drugstore on hand can also help.

Artificial tears are made from saline and small amounts of oil and salt to replicate natural tears as much as possible, he said.

Some of the eye drops contain preservatives, which can themselves be an irritant for people with sensitive eyes and for those who need to use them more than four times a day.

Those people should opt for preservative-free artificial tears, Plemel said.

People who wear reusable contact lenses should make sure they are taking them out every day, not sleeping in them and using certified contact lens solution to clean them.

If the smoke continues to irritate their eyes, some people may need to stop wearing them and put on their glasses until the air quality improves, he said.