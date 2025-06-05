Liberal border security bill poses serious threat to rights, coalition warns

Photo: The Canadian Press Canada's fentanyl czar Kevin Brosseau, right, is seen with Denver, a Canada Border Services Agency narcotics detection dog, during a tour of the CBSA Lansdowne port of entry in Lansdowne, Ont., on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

A national coalition of civil society groups says the Liberal government's new border security bill poses a serious risk to liberties and human rights.

The Ottawa-based International Civil Liberties Monitoring Group is calling on the government to withdraw the bill and replace it with more targeted legislation on specific border concerns.

The coalition brings together dozens of non-governmental organizations, unions, professional associations, faith groups, environmental groups, human rights and civil liberties advocates and groups representing immigrant and refugee communities.

The bill introduced this week would give authorities new powers to search mail, make it easier for officials to pause or cancel immigration applications and expand the Canadian Coast Guard's role to include security activities.

The government says the legislation aims to keep borders secure, fight transnational organized crime, stop the flow of deadly fentanyl and crack down on money laundering.

The bill comes amid sustained pressure from the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, which has cited concerns about the southbound flow of irregular migrants and fentanyl in imposing tariffs on Canadian goods.

The new bill swiftly won support from Canada's police chiefs and child protection advocates working to prevent young people from being victimized by online predators.

The International Civil Liberties Monitoring Group says the federal government is using the bill to seek powers in the areas of immigration and police access to personal information that are not related to securing the border.

"If the government is serious about addressing concerns regarding illegal gun and drug trafficking, it must introduce legislation specifically tailored to that goal, as opposed to a wide-ranging omnibus bill," said Tim McSorley, the coalition's national co-ordinator.

If the government pursues new legislation to replace the bill, it should undertake full consultations with experts in civil liberties, privacy and immigration and refugee rights before introducing it, McSorley added in a statement.

The coalition said it's concerned about provisions in the bill that would limit the ability of people to claim asylum in Canada and give Canada Post powers to open and search letter mail.

The monitoring group also noted there is no independent oversight body for the Coast Guard, which would be allowed to conduct security patrols and collect intelligence under the terms of the border bill.

The coalition says it also has reservations about proposed changes to the Criminal Code and the law governing the Canadian Security Intelligence Service that would make it easier to access information about internet subscribers, and would allow for warrantless police access in urgent circumstances.

The bill would also ensure that electronic service providers support the police and CSIS in criminal and intelligence investigations by compelling them to fulfil legally authorized requests to access or intercept information and communications.

During initial debate on the bill Thursday in the House of Commons, Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree said a forthcoming statement would spell out how the legislation complies with the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Anandasangaree said the bill would "bolster our response to increasingly sophisticated criminal networks and enhance the integrity and fairness of our immigration system, all the while protecting Canadians' privacy and Charter rights."

The Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police welcomed the bill, saying in a media statement that Canada lags behind its international law enforcement partners in the ability to lawfully access electronic evidence linked to criminal activity.

"Transnational organized crime groups are exploiting this gap to victimize our communities across the country through serious crimes such as human, drug and firearm trafficking, auto theft, and violent profit-driven crime," the chiefs said in the statement.