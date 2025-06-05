Infant born prematurely, with complications dies in southwestern Ontario after measles infection

Photo: The Canadian Press A dose of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccination awaits the next patient during a vaccine clinic at Southwestern Public Health in St. Thomas, Ont. on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins

Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore says an infant born prematurely and infected with measles has died in southwestern Ontario.

Moore says the infant got the virus from their mother, who was not vaccinated.

He says measles may have been a contributing factor in the premature birth and death but noted the infant also had serious medical complications unrelated to the virus.

Moore says he extends his heartfelt condolences to the family during this difficult time.

He says out of respect for the family's privacy, the province will not share any further personal or medical details.

Moore urges everyone, especially people who may become pregnant, to ensure they have received two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine.