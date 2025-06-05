Canada Post union files labour practices complaint

Photo: The Canadian Press A Canada Post employee drives a mail truck at a delivery depot in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. Canada Post trucks, conveyors and mail carriers are moving again after a month-long strike by more than 55,000 postal workers left letters and parcels in limbo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has filed an unfair labour practice complaint against Canada Post related to ongoing contract bargaining.

The union alleges in the complaint to the Canada Industrial Relations Board that the Crown corporation is bargaining directly with members, interfering with the union's exclusive bargaining rights and trying to discredit the union's reputation, all allegations that Canada Post has denied.

Among the union's main concerns are that Canada Post has pointed members to a website that provides updates on negotiations, and is updating offers based on online feedback, in what the union says is an effort to bypass its intermediary role.

The union alleges that the website also uses alarmist wording and misinformation to call into question the reputation of the union and intimidate and coerce union members.

"The union is asking the CIRB to order Canada Post to stop this interference, level the playing field by giving the union opportunity to rebut the employer’s misinformation on their platforms and order damages to the union and members," said lead negotiator Lana Smidt in a bulletin.

The corporation rejections the allegations in their entirety, said spokeswoman Lisa Liu.

"Canada Post places a great importance on keeping employees informed, especially on something as important to them as the collective bargaining process."

She said in the statement that employers are allowed to express views and communicate with employees during collective bargaining.

"Canada Post has exercised this right responsibly, delivering accurate, neutral, and factual information. Employees have a right to understand what is being proposed."

She said the postal service has at no time negotiated directly with employees and remains fully committed to concluding collective agreements through the proper channels.

The union also raised concerns with how Canada Post has released information, including how quickly the corporation has released information publicly after providing it to the union.

Canada Post and the roughly 55,000-member CUPW have been working to reach a deal for some 18 months.

On Wednesday, Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu called on Canada Post and the union to return to the bargaining table and hash out terms for binding arbitration as well as continue to try to reach a negotiated settlement.