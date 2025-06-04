Former astronaut, federal minister Marc Garneau dies at 76

Photo: The Canadian Press Minister of Transport Marc Garneau responds to a question during Question Period in the House of Commons in Ottawa, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Marc Garneau, the first Canadian in space who went on to become a high-profile federal politician, has died at 76 years old.

MPs rose for a moment of silence in the House of Commons tonight at the request of government whip Mark Gerretsen.

Garneau was a pioneer in Canada's space program.

He later entered politics, serving as Liberal member of Parliament for a Montreal-area riding between 2008 and 2023.

He held many cabinet positions in Justin Trudeau's government including minister of foreign affairs and minister of transport.

Garneau was born in Quebec City and earned a bachelor of science degree in engineering physics at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ontario.