Alberta Premier Smith says she's invited Prime Minister Carney to Oilers game

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, front second left, and B.C. Premier David Eby, front right, watch the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers play Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Vancouver on May 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she has invited Prime Minister Mark Carney to watch an Edmonton Oilers Stanley Cup final game.

Speaking to The Canadian Press in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Smith said she's waiting to see if Carney will join her for Game 5, which could take place next weekend ahead of the G7 conference in Kananaskis, Alta.

Carney, who grew up in Edmonton, made his allegiance to the home team clear when he stopped at Rogers Place to skate with the Oilers in March. That was his first visit to the city after being sworn in as Liberal leader, replacing Justin Trudeau.

"I am pleased to see that we at least have a prime minister who knows what team to root for," Smith said.

"I'm game. We'll see if we can go together."

The Prime Minister's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday. In response to a request for further details, Smith's press secretary Sam Blackett offered a brief statement.

"Let’s see if the series goes to five games first," he said.

It would be the first game Smith has publicly acknowledged planning to attend during this year's Oilers NHL playoff run.

Last year, the premier and some of her cabinet members faced criticism for accepting free luxury box tickets to playoff games.

At the time, Smith defended their attendance, saying Albertans expect their elected representatives to support the team.

While Smith said the tickets she accepted were courtesy of a provincial Crown corporation, a few ministers were given tickets by a private businessman whose contracts with the Alberta government are now part of multiple broader investigations into government health-care contracts.

The premier has said that she and her ministers' moves were above board, and broke no ethics rules.

Subsequent allegations of bloated sweetheart deals from the former head of Alberta Health Services sparked investigations from the RCMP, Alberta's auditor general and a former Manitoba judge hired by the government.

Peter Guthrie ultimately resigned from cabinet as infrastructure minister over the government's handling of the contract scandal, and he was later booted from the United Conservative caucus altogether over his criticism.

Smith has denied any wrongdoing, insisting her government is fully co-operating with all investigations.