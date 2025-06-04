Police make arrests in mass shooting at Toronto pub, other violent incidents

Photo: The Canadian Press Toronto Police investigate a mass shooting at the Piper Arms Pub near the Scarborough Town Centre in Toronto on Saturday, March 8, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Toronto police say they have arrested 10 people in connection with a string of violent incidents, including three suspects in the mass shooting at a Scarborough pub in March that injured 12 people.

Investigators are still looking for one more suspect and say they have laid a total of 203 charges, including 24 counts of attempted murder.

The mass shooting at the Piper Arms pub near the Scarborough Town Centre on March 7 left 12 people injured, with nine of them wounded by bullets.

Police said at the time that three masked men entered the pub and sprayed the place with bullets in a "brazen" act of violence.

Investigators say today they have since been able to make connections between the mass shooting, several other previously unsolved shootings and a robbery in Mississauga, Ont.

Police say some of the people who were shot at the pub have life-altering injuries.