Fraser apologizes, says comments on Indigenous consultation eroded trust

Photo: The Canadian Press Minister of Justice Sean Fraser arrives for a cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Justice Minister Sean Fraser apologized Wednesday for comments he made about the government's duty to consult with Indigenous leaders on major projects.

Fraser said Tuesday that the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples requires consultation but does not amount to "a blanket veto power" over projects.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Fraser said Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak called him Tuesday night to express her frustration with his comments, and he apologized.

"Despite innocent intentions, I think my comments actually caused hurt and potentially eroded a very precarious trust that has been built up over many years to respect the rights of Indigenous people in this country," Fraser said.

"I’ve come into a position that I think is essential in the process of respecting the rights of Indigenous Peoples and I wanted to make sure that just not Chief Woodhouse but Indigenous leaders, Indigenous Peoples across this country know that my desire and the government of Canada’s desire is to move forward on a relationship."

Woodhouse Nepinak said it's "disheartening" when politicians make such comments and the government has made a series of missteps since her Thursday meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney.

"When the prime minister's trying to start a relationship with First Nations in a good way, it's disheartening when comments are made later, twice now actually this week," she said, citing Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Rebecca Alty saying that work to fill the First Nations infrastructure gap won't qualify for Ottawa’s push to fast-track what it calls “nation-building” projects.

Woodhouse Nepinak said she was then taken aback by Fraser's comment.

"He called to apologize," she said. "He needs to apologize to First Nations for those comments."

The UN declaration, which Canada adopted, requires free, prior and informed consent from Indigenous Peoples on matters affecting their rights, lands, territories and resources.

Fraser said talking about the declaration in terms of veto power makes an assumption that the government and Indigenous people are working against each another.

"In my experience engaging with Indigenous leaders, their perspective is one of wanting to have their rights respected and wanting to share in the benefits of development," Fraser said.

"So, as we go forward, whether it’s on the major projects initiative we’ll be working on or any issue that touches on the rights of Indigenous Peoples, I want to be absolutely clear that our desire is to work in partnership and at every stage of the process, from project selection to conditions that may be imposed. We’re going to engage, properly consult and work in partnership to respect the rights of Indigenous Peoples."