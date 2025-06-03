Police seek multiple suspects after Toronto shooting leaves one dead, five injured

Photo: The Canadian Press Police officers work the scene of a shooting in the North York area of Toronto on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

Police are searching for multiple suspects after a shooting in Toronto left one man dead and five others injured.

The shooting took place Tuesday evening, a few minutes after 8:30 p.m., in a residential area near Yorkdale Shopping Centre in North York.

A large police presence was in the area later in the evening, and caution tape closed off a nearby intersection, along with an entrance to the Yorkdale subway station.

Duty Insp. Baheer Sarbanandan told reporters that police don't believe there is any risk to public safety.

He said the man who died was in his 40s, but gave no further details, saying the next of kin still had to be notified.

Sarbanandan confirmed that there were multiple suspects, but said investigators couldn't yet say if the suspects and victims were known to each other.

Police also did not yet have suspect descriptions to release, he said, but officers were canvassing the neighbourhood in search of more details.

Police said earlier that the five victims who were sent to hospital — one woman and four men — were expected to survive.

Toronto paramedics said earlier that the conditions of the injured victims ranged from serious to critical.

They said the victims are between 18 and 40 years old.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said she was "disturbed" by news of the shooting.

"My office is in contact with Toronto police, who are on scene now and investigating, and the local councillor Deputy Mayor Mike Colle," Chow said on social media.