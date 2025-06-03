White House says Trump will double tariffs on steel, aluminum tomorrow

Photo: The Canadian Press President Donald Trump dances after speaking at the U.S. Steel Mon Valley Works-Irvin plant on Friday, May 30, 2025, in West Mifflin, Pa. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt says U.S. President Donald Trump will double steel and aluminum tariffs on Wednesday.

Leavitt says Trump will sign an executive order to increase the duties to 50 per cent later today.

In March, Trump imposed 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to the United States.

Trump announced his intention to double the duties at a steel plant on Friday.

When asked whether there would be any exemptions, Leavitt told reporters Trump will keep his promise to steelworkers.

Canadian industries have said the tariffs could be devasting and have called on Ottawa to provide support.