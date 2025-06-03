About 15,000 have fled Saskatchewan wildfires and more coming: Premier Moe

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski A reception centre for evacuees of the wildfires in northern Manitoba is being staffed by provincial Emergency Social Services, and the Canadian Red Cross at the Billy Mosienko Arena in Winnipeg, Thursday, May 29, 2025

UPDATE 1:55 p.m.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says upwards of 15,000 people across his province have fled encroaching wildfires and more are likely in the coming days.

Moe says the biggest destruction has been in places like the northern village of Denare Beach, where some family homes have been lost.

He says the province is facing some challenging days ahead due to a lack of rain in the forecast.

An evacuation order was handed down Monday for about 7,000 in the town of La Ronge, nearby Air Ronge and the Lac La Ronge Indian Band.

Officials said fire breached the airport at the La Ronge airport.

About 8,000 residents had already been displaced by fires in the province.

ORIGINAL 6:35 a.m.

The latest wildfire evacuees in Saskatchewan are being told to head south to Prince Albert after being ordered to leave the northern town of La Ronge.

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency issued an evacuation order Monday afternoon for the 2,500 residents of La Ronge, as well as those in nearby Air Ronge and the Lac La Ronge Indian Band after a wildfire breached the town's airport.

Among the affected by the order are more than 45 acute-care patients and long-term care residents from the La Ronge Health Centre and care homes, who the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the Canadian Red Cross are working to move.

The out-of-control fire is fast moving and was listed at more than 836 square kilometres in size as of Monday evening.

The La Ronge evacuation adds to the 8,000 residents already displaced by 18 fires burning in Saskatchewan, while dozens of fires in neighbouring Manitoba have sent more than 17,000 people from their homes, including 5,000 residents of Flin Flon.

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew has said some 1,000 hotel rooms were being made available for evacuees in Winnipeg.