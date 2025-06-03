Legislation to further tighten Canada-U.S. border expected today

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns A truck drives past the passenger entry point at the U.S. and Canada border in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree is expected to introduce a bill today spelling out the federal government's next steps on border security.

The recent throne speech promised legislation to bolster security at Canada's borders and new tools for police and intelligence agencies to help them stop the flow of deadly fentanyl and its precursors.

The government also said the Canada Border Services Agency will be given new powers to examine goods destined for export to prevent the movement of illegal and stolen products, including cars.

The Liberals have worked to persuade U.S. President Donald Trump that Canada is doing enough to stem the southbound flow of drugs and migrants since he blamed fentanyl and irregular migration to justify tariffs on Canadian imports.

The new bill will build on earlier Canadian measures, including round-the-clock surveillance of the border using helicopters, drones and surveillance towers.

Ottawa is also working with Washington on a North American "joint strike force" to target organized crime groups that work across borders.