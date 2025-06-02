Wildfire forces thousands out of La Ronge, Sask., and nearby areas

Photo: Sucker River Community Events/Message Board Buses preparing to move wildfire evacuees at the Sucker River Band Hall in Saskatchewan.

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency says the northern town of La Ronge has ordered an evacuation due to a wildfire that has breached the airport.

It says the fire is fast moving and that people in the town, as well as anyone within 20 kilometres, including nearby Air Ronge and the Lac La Ronge Indian Band, must leave immediately.

The agency says anyone who can self-evacuate and find their own accommodation must use Highway 2 and register at the Days Inn in Prince Albert, about 240 kilometres to the south.

Others who need transportation are being directed to the JRMCC Centre in La Ronge.

La Ronge has a population of about 2,500.

As of Monday, 18 fires were burning in Saskatchewan, with seven of them not contained.

Evacuation orders are already in effect for several other northern communities in the province, including Pelican Narrows, East Trout Lake and Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation.