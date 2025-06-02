Removing Chinese tariffs on Canadian agriculture products a priority, says Carney

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney during the First Minister’s Meeting in Saskatoon on Monday, June 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

Prime Minister Mark Carney says he plans to work urgently to remove Chinese tariffs on Canadian agriculture and seafood products.

Carney says Ottawa is speaking with Chinese officials at the ministerial level and that the issue is a top priority for the federal government.

The commitment comes after a meeting the prime minister had with the country's premiers in Saskatoon.

A statement released after the meeting says premiers want Canada's trading relationship with China to improve.

Beijing imposed retaliatory tariffs of 100 per cent on Canadian canola oil and meal, peas and seafood after Ottawa slapped levies on Chinese-made electric vehicles, steel and aluminum.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has said China's tariffs threaten the province's canola industry.