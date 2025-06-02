Alberta surpasses 700 confirmed measles cases as new public alert issued in Edmonton

Photo: The Canadian Press A dose of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccination awaits the next patient during a vaccine clinic at Southwestern Public Health in St. Thomas, Ont. on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Alberta Health Services is warning of a new exposure risk in Edmonton, as the provincial total surpasses 700 confirmed cases. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins

Alberta Health Services has issued a new public alert for measles exposure in Edmonton as confirmed cases across the province climb to 710.

AHS says a person with the measles from outside the Edmonton area travelled to the city's University of Alberta Hospital last Wednesday evening while infectious.

Of the total cases counted this year, 21 are known to be communicable, and four people were in hospital as of last week.

The provincial health agency has issued a standing exposure advisory for the hardest-hit south zone, where 520 cases have been confirmed so far this year.

The Edmonton zone has seen six confirmed cases, while Calgary has counted 13.

A total of 535 cases have been among youth under 18 years old according to Alberta's online measles dashboard.