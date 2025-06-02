Man wins three lottery prizes worth $2.5 million total in under nine months

Photo: The Canadian Press Lotto Max tickets are shown in Toronto on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS

Winning the lottery has become almost routine for an Alberta man after his third major prize in less than nine months.

David Serkin of Lethbridge, Alta., won $500,000 last August in a Lotto Max draw.

Serkin then won $1 million in a Lotto 6/49 draw in November.

He's now won again, a $1-million prize in a Lotto 6/49 Classic draw in May that brings his total to $2.5 million.

Serkin says in a statement that he's retired and a cancer survivor, and that he's been playing since Lotto 6/49 launched in 1982.

He says he went to Hawaii with his wife after his previous lottery win and now plans to go to Newfoundland.