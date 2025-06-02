Shopify wins case against Canada Revenue Agency, which was seeking merchant data

Photo:THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang The Ottawa headquarters of Canadian e-commerce company Shopify are pictured on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

Shopify Inc. has come out on top of a battle with the Canada Revenue Agency.

A federal court order shows Judge Guy Régimbald sided with the Canadian tech company, which was fighting the CRA's attempt to get more than six years of Shopify records.

The records were being sought in order to verify that Canadian merchants using Shopify software were obeying the Income Tax Act and the Excise Tax Act.

Some of the information had also been requested by the Australian Tax Office, which wanted to ensure Shopify merchants were complying with the country's laws.

Judge Régimbald decided not to order Shopify turn over the records to the CRA because he found the tax agency had not outlined an identifiable group of individuals whose data it wanted.

Neither Shopify nor the CRA immediately responded to a request for comment.