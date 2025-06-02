Better weather as crews battle wildfires near Flin Flon, Man.

Photo: Manitoba government via AP This photo provided by the Manitoba government shows wildfires in Flin Flon, Manitoba, Canada on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

Cooler temperatures and a chance of rain this week is expected in a northwestern Manitoba city that's had to evacuate thousands of people due to wildfire.

Environment Canada says temperatures in the mid teens to mid 20s are forecasted this week, with a good chance of rain coming Saturday in Flin Flon.

Fire crews have been trying to keep a blaze near Flin Flon at bay, and have said the fire has been contained to outside its perimeter highway.

Crews say there have been no structures lost due to the wildfire.

More than 17,000 people have been displaced by wildfires in Manitoba, including 5,000 from Flin Flon.

Thousands have been affected by wildfires across the Prairie provinces, with Saskatchewan issuing a evacuation alert Sunday morning for dozens of residents in the small northern community of Timber Bay, located about 260 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.