Carney names former UN ambassador Blanchard as chief of staff

Photo: The Canadian Press Marc-Andre Blanchard has been named Prime Minister Mark Carney's permanent chief of stadd. Then Permanent Representative of Canada to the United Nations Marc-Andre Blanchard speaks to media during the Liberal cabinet retreat in Winnipeg, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Sudoma

Prime Minister Mark Carney says he's named Marc-André Blanchard, Canada's former ambassador to the United Nations, as his permanent chief of staff.

Blanchard served as Canada's permanent representative at the UN between 2016 and 2020.

He most recently served as the executive vice-president for CDPQ Global, a Quebec-based investment firm.

Carney made the announcement on social media and says Blanchard will start in July once former cabinet minister Marco Mendicino's time as interim chief of staff comes to an end.

Carney said last month that Mendicino originally agreed to stay on through the new government's transition period, but that term extended into the summer.

Chief of staff is the top official working in the Prime Minister's Office.