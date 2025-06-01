Man, 65, dead after being hit by vehicle in Toronto on Saturday night

Photo: The Canadian Press A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Toronto police say a 65-year-old man is dead after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night in the city's east end.

Police were called to the scene just before 10 p.m., when the man was struck in the centre lane of the eastbound lanes of Eglinton Avenue near Torrence Road.

They say the pedestrian was crossing mid-block from the south side to the north side when he was struck by a vehicle being driven by a 41-year-old man.

The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

They are requesting local residents, businesses, and drivers who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident to contact investigators.